Flipkart Video’s latest show ‘Sirf Ek Minute’ with Actor Shardul Pandit promises entertainment and exciting prizes in 60 seconds!

Ek minute ki keemat tum kya jaano, Ramesh Babu? Har kisi ka khwaab hota hai ‘Sirf Ek Minute’ jo zindagi badal de. Bringing this thought to life is Flipkart Video’s new rapid fire game show ‘Sirf Ek Minute’ that gives viewers a chance to win big in a matter of just 60 seconds. Launching on 16th July on the Flipkart App, the interactive game show is set to be hosted by reality TV star, RJ & King of Insta-reels Shardul Pandit who will entertain the audiences and take them through 6 quick questions under 1 minute where viewers stand a chance to win exciting rewards!

Every episode across the series will feature questions on different topics ranging from sports, general knowledge, Bollywood and many others. Playing host, Shardul will be seen giving audiences six multiple choice questions and viewers will have only 10 seconds to answer each question. On answering the questions correctly, audiences will win exciting prizes!

Commenting on his association with Flipkart Video, Shardul Pandit said, “In today’s fast paced world, audience attention span is limited with viewers looking for newer opportunities to engage and express themselves creatively. That’s exactly what we are offering with Flipkart Video’s new show Sirf Ek Minute that ties the thrill of fast trivia and interactive content. Anchoring and hosting shows has been my first preference as an entertainer and to mark my digital debut with Flipkart Video is a welcome change in life. I am so excited to be a part of this show and cannot wait to connect with my fans through this platform.”

A day before the launch Shardul engaged with his insta-family in a fun conversation, casually asking them what they can do in one-minute. His post said – “Mujhe ek baat batao… aaj kal ek minute mein kya hi hota hai? Tumhari’ favourite instant noodles bhi nahi banti!- So you tell me what you can do in just 1 minute!”

Within no time, Shardul was seen responding to funny questions by his followers. One follower said, “Aap ke liye ek shayari” to which Shardul responded saying “Irshad”. The fan was quick to share a response that had Shardul impressed! On the other hand, many followers also said “one minute me kuch nahi hota” to which Shardul was quick to say “Then watch out for this space! #bahutkuchhoga”. Later that evening, Shardul announced the launch of ‘Sirf Ek Minute’ by uploading the promo to the new show on his Instagram handle which left audiences pleasantly surprised and wanting to know more!

‘Sirf Ek Minute’ is now live on the Flipkart App and users can access the show by clicking on the Video icon at the bottom right of the Flipkart app’s homepage.