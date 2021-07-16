Giant screen and live broadcast on social media, such a plan to celebrate July 21st

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has won the state with a huge majority. But the July 21 event is going to be through virtual again. With this, for the second time, the celebration of Martyr’s Day on July 21 is going to be held through virtual medium. The message has already been conveyed on how to observe it in different parts of the state. According to Trinamool Congress sources, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee will join the virtual public meeting at 2 pm. Mamata Banerjee will give a live speech online from her home in Kalighat or from any stage. Then the speech of the party leader will be broadcast on various Facebook pages, YouTube channels and websites of the Trinamool Congress.

Top leaders will lay wreaths at Ekushey Smar (next to Birla constellation) at 11:30 pm. Top leaders of the party, including state president Subrata Bokshi, will lay wreaths at the Shaheed Smriti Bedi in Dharmatala at 11 a.m. The party flag will be hoisted at the booths at 12 noon. Local MLAs will address every assembly center at one o’clock in the afternoon. The Ekushey July celebrations will start with their speeches in the regions. After that, Mamata Banerjee will give a speech at 2 pm. Arrangements have been made on behalf of the team to show the speech of the team leader on the giant screen. The speech can also be heard on Facebook, YouTube and all the official Facebook pages of the party. The Trinamool Youth Congress has already made a teaser on July 21.

On July 21, 1993, a protest rally was held at the Writers’ Building, led by Mamata Banerjee, the then Trinamool Youth Congress leader, to demand a transparent voter card from the then communist West Bengal government demanding transparent elections. Although this protest rally was peaceful, police started batting in protesters and started firing. On this day, 13 people lost their lives in this protest procession. Bandan Das, Murari Chakraborty, Ratan Mandal, Bishwanath Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Asim Das, Keshab Bairagi, Srikanth Sharma, Dilip Das, Ranjit Das, Pradeep Dey, Mohammad Khaleq, and Inu were killed and injured in the firing. Followers. A Trinamool Youth leader said that although many of Didi’s followers were martyred that day due to indescribable cruelty, their efforts could not be killed. Fighting continues against the authoritarian Left government, and Mamata Banerjee’s enterprising government came to power in 2011 after overthrowing 34 years of barbaric left rule.

Trinamool Youth President Saini Ghosh said, this video is an attempt by Trinamool Youth Congress to inspire all of us to sacrifice these immortal martyrs. In this video, some family members of the martyrs reminisce about the events of that extreme day. We’re grateful to everyone who helped make this video a reality. We are hopeful that this struggle of the Trinamool Congress on the path of justice and equality will continue from generation to generation.

ABIR GHOSHAL