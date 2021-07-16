Iron wall to be removed soon, Jadavpur-Patuli to be relieved | Jadavpur-Patuli water-suffering enterprising municipality! Iron wall moving from Kalikapur canal …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Different areas of the city were submerged in the continuous rain for an hour. Especially in Jadavpur, Baghayatin, Santoshpur and Patuli areas of South Kolkata, the people of the area have been affected by the accumulated water since the onset of monsoon. Some areas are reported to have water for a long time. Complaints were even lodged with the ward co-ordinators alleging water harassment on behalf of the locals. They are going to get relief from this water issue very soon. It has been decided to remove the iron wall provided for the work of Metro in Kalikapur TP Canal.

Firhad Hakim visited TP Canal on Thursday. ‘Why is it taking time for the frozen water to come down?’ It was discussed extensively in Calcutta Municipality. Firhad Hakim, chairman of the municipality’s administrative board, said it was taking time for water to recede for metro work in several places. Tarak Singh also visited the canals and canals adjacent to the bypass.

On the same day, Firhad Hakim had a meeting with the metro authorities about the water crisis in Jadavpur Patuli in South Kolkata. The meeting was attended by officials of Irrigation, KMDA. There were ward coordinators of Jadavpur and Patuli adjoining areas. Area MLA Debabrata Majumder was present. At that meeting, it was decided that the part of the TP Canal at the Kalikapur junction where the iron wall has been erected for the construction of the pillars of the metro and the water will be retained, will be cut in a few days. Because the work of making pillars has already been completed there. So if those iron walls are cut, there will be no obstacle in drainage as before.

On the same day, Firhad Hakim visited TP Canal with the officials. He said that water of Jadavpur, Santoshpur and Patuli is drained through this canal. The water of this area falls into the Chaubaga canal through this canal. Water was withheld for Metro work. Pillar construction work has been completed in this part, metro authorities have been told the iron walls built inside the canal will be removed. Obstacles will come out of the water. Firhad Hakim is hopeful that water will not accumulate in Jadavpur and adjoining areas in the coming days. He also inspected not only TP Canal but also Nonadanga Drainage Pumping System.

Amit Sarkar’s report