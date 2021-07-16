‘JABAR BELAE TUMI OGO’ PRESENTED BY ASHA AUDIO COMPANY

Asha Audio Company presented a new Bengali single, ‘Jabar Belae Tumi Ogo’, sung by Rupankar Bagchi. Music arrangement is done by Bijon – Titin, lyrics is written by Arindam Chakrabarty and music composition is done by Kripa Baibhab. The song is now available in Asha Audio’s YouTube channel and across all music platforms.

After the grand success of Hotath Ele, Rupankar Bagchi has come up with another new Bengali Single of the year ‘Jabar Belae Tumi Ogo’, from the platform of Asha Audio Company.

“The song ‘Jabar Belae Tumi Ogo’ has a soft romantic approach. We have done dozons of Singles with Rupankar from Asha Audio. Therefore, there is a comfort zone among us and we know each other well, that definitely helps to create the best of us. We enjoyed the work. We are hopeful that the audience will love the song,” said Apeksha Lahiri, Asha Audio Company.