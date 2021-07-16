JMB in Kolkata: Haridebpur joins Khagragarh with JMB case! Exciting information in the hands of the police …

#Kolkata: The Kolkata Police Stf wants to interrogate JMB militant Faruk Ahmed, who was arrested by the NIA in 2016, in the face of Naziroy in the Haridebpur case. Permission has already been obtained from the Bankshal court in this regard. Naziur will be taken to Dumdum Jail soon for questioning. In this case, Farooq and Naziur can be interrogated virtually. From the house in Haridebpur where the three were arrested, including Naziur, cctv footage showed Rahul alias Lalu Sen entering the house. Selim Munshi’s picture was also captured on this camera.

Meanwhile, silence prevailed at Sen’s house in Jhil Para, Murshidabad on Thursday. Because on Wednesday evening, the STF is arresting Lalu Sen alias Rahul, the son-in-law of the house, on the charge of being an ally of JMB militants. Lalu Sen’s mother Sandhya Sen said that her son used to export cattle feed to Bangladesh. The boy stayed in Upper Bengal for months for business needs. His son Lalu also married a lawyer in Dhaka.

The mother of the suspected militant claims that the son she married is a government lawyer in Bangladesh. Even after marriage, Bauma did not come to this country and start a family. In the words of the mother, ‘We thought the son was with the business and the grandmother.’ But the STF alleged that Rahul alias Lalu was part of the sleeper cell of the state JMB militant group. Lalu used to do the job of keeping JMB militants in the state, roaming around, arranging for their delivery to certain places, delivering money through hundi for money. And he did it behind his own import and export business.

Apple’s laptop, iPhone and some suspicious papers have been recovered from Lalu Sen. That is the news in STF sources. A few days ago, police arrested three JMB militants from Haridebpur in Kolkata. Lalu Sen’s hadith matched from them. The STF suspects that Lalu Sen not only helped with money and vehicles, but also made Aadhaar cards and voter cards for militants to stay in the country. Several mobile SIMs were found in the drain near Rahul alias Lalu Sen’s house. A bird-killing gun was found in the house.

—- Information: Sukant Majumdar