Kolkata Metro: Good news for the general public! Metro is increasing from today, when will the first metro, when will the last train?

#Kolkata: Exactly two months later, the Metro Service is being launched for the public again. Today, from Friday, Kolkata Metro and East-West Metro will run with 50 percent passengers. As per the instructions of the state government, the Kolkata Metro informed on Thursday that for the time being, the metro service will be available to the public from Monday to Friday.

There will be 192 metros running daily from Monday to Friday. However, tokens will not be given now. Metro can be taken only if you have a smart card. At the same time, all the rules related to coronavirus must be followed.

When will the first and last metro leave five days a week? Find out –

The first metro of the day

1) Poet Subhash from Dakshineswar – 8 am.

2) Poet Subhash from Dumdum – 8 am.

3) Poet Subhash to Dakshineswar – 8 am.

4) Dumdum to Dakshineswar – 8 am.

Metro at the end of the day

1) Poet Subhash from Dakshineswar – 8:48 pm.

2) Poet Subhash from Dumdum – 8 pm.

3) Poet Subhash to Dakshineswar – 8 pm.

Metro authorities said 48 trains would run daily from Monday to Friday. In addition, as before, the service will continue on Saturday for its own staff and staff associated with the emergency services. On that day, 104 metros will run up and down. The first metro will leave from Subhash and Dakshineswar at 8 am. In the first part of the day, the metro will run till 11:30 in the morning. In the second part, the first train will leave from Poet Subhash and Dakshineswar at 3:15 pm. The last metro will leave the two terminal stations at 8:15 pm. However, as before, the service will be completely closed on Sunday.