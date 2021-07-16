No confidence in principal’s hearing, Shuvendur hints at dismissal of Mukul’s MLA post – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari had lodged a complaint with the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly seeking cancellation of Mukul Roy’s membership under the anti-defection law. On that day, in the wake of that allegation, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Biman Banerjee, summoned Shuvendu Adhikari for the first hearing. The opposition leader submitted some information and evidence against Mukul to the principal on this day The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will hear the complaint again on July 30 However, the Leader of the Opposition has made it clear that the BJP is preparing to go to court over the issue Besides, BJP Shibir 7 has also planned to take the Mukul issue to Delhi this time

Along with Shuvendu Adhikari, two other BJP MLAs Ambika Roy and Sudip Mukherjee met the principal on the same day. A number of documents, including audio and video clippings, were submitted to the principal in support of the allegation that Mukul Roy had joined the grassroots as the BJP’s symbol. The BJP has also used audio and video clippings of Mukul Roy’s defection. Besides, a picture of Mukul Roy’s Twitter handle was also submitted to the principal

After the hearing in the assembly, Shuvendu Adhikari said, “There have been many changes in the West Bengal assembly in the last ten years. But in no case has the complaint been resolved There is no point in delaying it I think the decision needs to be made The Left parliamentary party had lodged a complaint against Dipali Biswas under the anti-defection law After that there were 23 hearings, and one vote came But that hearing did not end So we have no confidence in this system We will take refuge in the law. ” Shuvendu, however, said that whenever the principal calls for a hearing, he will come

Opposition leaders said they would approach the court on two counts Shuvendu Adhikari said, “Our first demand will be that the anti-defection law be implemented in West Bengal.” We will present the necessary information and evidence for that And our second demand will be to set a time limit for concluding the hearing in the assembly.

But not just a legal battle, the opposition leader is pushing for the Mukul Roy issue to be taken to Delhi this time. According to sources, Shuvendu Adhikari can go to Delhi with the MLAs soon after the start of the Parliament session and meet President Ramnath Kobind on the Mukul Roy issue and seek his intervention. The BJP is also planning to stage protests outside parliament to bring the issue to the attention of the national media. However, the date of Shuvendu’s visit to Delhi is not yet known As a result, the BJP has adopted a double strategy to increase pressure on the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the ruling party over the Mukul Roy issue.