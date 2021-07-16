ORGAN India advocates organ donation first time in Eastern India with JK Masale

For the first time in Eastern India, ‘ORGAN India’- has planned a campaign – ‘Ang-Daan- Ek Naya Jeevan’ to advocate mass awareness on organ donation to help those who are in dire need of organ transplant to help people given the rising post-Covid complications among people. As a part of its CSR activity, JK Masale has collaborated with them to make people aware of the importance of organ donation in saving thousands of lives, as five lakh people die in India every year due to lack of organ donors. The campaign will go on from 17th July 2021 to 13th August 2021 across all platforms. JK Masale will also utilize its social media pages and outdoor advertising to reach out to as many people as possible. Their brand ambassador, Tollywood actress Priyanka Sarkar has also pledged to donate her organs to set an example among common people.

Over thousands of people face organ failure, every year and very few manage to find an organ for transplantation. People across the society will be made aware of various aspects of organ donation and transplantation and be urged to join the cause by pledging organs and talking to their families about the subject. Hence the grander objective is to increase the availability of organs for transplantation and reduce the number of patients waiting for a transplant.

Director of JK Masale, Mr. Jitendra Jain said, “We are extremely glad to be associated with ORGAN India in their first-ever initiative to spread awareness regard organ donation in Eastern India. Post-Covid complications have taken a toll on our lives, thus we have pledged to be associated with a noble initiative that can improve the lives of fellow citizens due to generating proper awareness.”

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Anika Parashar, Chairperson of Parashar Foundation added, “This is our first of its kind initiative in Eastern India specifically. JK Masale has been a great support system in the entire initiative starting from ideation to execution. We hope to make it a huge success by getting the maximum number of people to pledge for a cause that makes us live even after we leave the world.”