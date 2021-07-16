Rajib Bandyopadhyay: Rajib Bandyopadhyay at the funeral of Mukul Roy’s wife, speculation is growing in the balcony of politics!

#Beejpur: After the Ekushey assembly elections, rumors have started circulating in the political arena about the defectors. And the centerpiece of that practice is the defeated BJP candidate from Howrah’s Domjur and Rajib Bandyopadhyay, who once won from that constituency and became a MLA and a minister. After the collapse of the BJP ticket, Rajib Bandyopadhyay is once again trying desperately to increase his closeness with the Trinamool. He was seen by political analysts on Thursday at the funeral of Mukul Roy’s wife in Bijpur in North 24 Parganas. And that is the ghee-connection in the fire of speculation.

However, Rajib did not agree to join politics with his presence at the funeral of Krishna Roy, the wife of Mukul Roy. He said, ‘I have known Mukulda for a long time. He was also acquainted with Boudi. There has been a lot of talk. I went to the hospital during his illness. I have come here today to seek peace of his soul. ‘ On this day, however, Rajib did not say anything about politics. He alluded to his silence. “Sometimes you have to be silent in politics,” he said.

Mukul Roy’s wife Krishna Roy died in Chennai on July 8 due to physical complications after Corona. Thursday was his tribute. Minister Firhad Hakim, BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta and MP Prasoon Bandyopadhyay were present there. Rajib also met among the leaders and ministers present. Whose political position has been strongly practiced since the assembly elections.

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari is also unwilling to see the presence of Rajiv, Sabyasachi and Sunil Singh at Mukul Roy’s house through the lens of politics. He said, ‘Anyone can go to family, social, religious ceremonies. All these restrictions were imposed by the CPM. Mamata Banerjee has melted her feet in those shoes. We are against seeking politics in everything.