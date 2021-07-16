Rapid PCR test for passengers at Kolkata Airport, report available in just 15 minutes! – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Air travel is no longer as normal as before Flying in the corona atmosphere means that passengers have to keep many things in mind One of which is the corona test report 7

Without Covid Negative Certificate, it is not possible to travel to many places on international and domestic routes. And that report must also be the report within 72 hours of the flight Passengers often get into trouble due to the delay in getting the report Again, there are many complaints against the passengers that they are not bringing proper reports Therefore, Rapid PCR test has been arranged at Kolkata Airport However, airport authorities say they plan to start the system soon after international flights are introduced. But for now, all eyes are on when the flight from India to Dubai will be launched This means that the system of Rapid PCR test will be introduced for passengers at the airport as soon as the flight from India to Dubai and other countries via Dubai is launched. This was stated by Calcutta Airport Director C Pattavi

He said that HLL Lifecare Ltd (HLL) laboratory has arranged this covid test at Kolkata airport. The test report of this Rapid PCR test will be available in just 15 minutes At present, the company has arranged RT-PCR tests for International Arrival and Domestic Departure at Kolkata Airport. Rapid PCR test will be launched at Kolkata Airport as soon as Emirates, Fly Dubai and Indigo flights from India to Dubai are launched.