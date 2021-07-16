RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE LAUNCHES RELIANCE HEALTH SUPER TOP-UP POLICY – HEALTH INSURANCE KA POWER BANK

Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (RGICL), today launched the Reliance Health Super Top-up insurance policy, that aims at addressing the challenge of health coverage inadequacy when medical costs go beyond standard cover and increase out-of-pocket expenses for the customer. The policy has been designed for retail customers and can be purchased by anyone between the age of 18 to 65 years.

With growing medical costs, Reliance Health Super Top-up is an affordable way of enhancing the health insurance coverage with a host of industry-leading benefits. From Organ Donor Expenses, to Modern ‘Technologically advanced’ treatments like Robotic Surgeries, one can avail it with ease, without any capping in the policy. The policy also provides Worldwide coverage, Air Ambulance cover of up to ₹5lakhs, Maternity up to ₹2 lakhs, and Consumables items, that are rare to find benefits.

Reliance Health Super Top-up is available with a wide range of sum-insured options from ₹5 lakhs to ₹1.3 Crore, that act as a financial cushion for customers to top their existing low-cover health policies, which are inadequate to meet financial needs in case of even minor hospitalization. Customers without an existing health policy can also choose this super top-up plan and pay the deductible as chosen in the policy, from their own pocket. A range of deductible options starting from ₹2 lakhs to ₹30 lacs making it easy for customer to choose it as per their need, depending on whether the deductible amount paid by the customer is from an existing base policy or from one’s own pocket, before the super top-up policy can start to cover.

Mr. Rakesh Jain, ED & CEO, Reliance General Insurance, said “The last one year has been challenging for everybody as people navigated an uncertain heath crisis. With medical costs going exorbitant with the growing healthcare demand, we realized that as a responsible insurance brand, we were in a unique position to alleviate the pain points for our customers by offering an insurance product like Reliance Health Super Top Up policy, that gives customers the much-needed surplus financial coverage they need, in a cost-effective way, that can boost the insurance protection for them and their family.”

Reliance Health Super Top Up policy can be taken on individual or family floater basis, for 1, 2 or 3 years policy tenure. The policy is the first in the industry to offer ‘Long Term Aggregate Deductible’, where the deductible amount is to be crossed just once for long-term policy periods of 2 or 3 years, which otherwise is an annual requirement. The policy also gives an option to remove deductible and convert the super top-up policy into a standard health policy after 4 claim-free years, with its Deductible Buy-Back feature. The policy has exclusive discounts on offer for first time buyers.