SAI International School Receives Cambridge IGCSE Affiliation

SAI International School, one of the leading schools in India has received affiliation to the Cambridge Assessment International Education, UK to offer its world-leading Cambridge programme. SAI has received affiliation for the early years, the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and the AS & A levels. The primary segment will completely follow the IGCSE curriculum while students of Classes IV and above can opt for either IGCSE curriculum or CBSE curriculum. The school will continue to remain affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as well.

SAI International School will set up a new block for IGCSE classes. The new IGCSE block will have all facilities to ensure that every student gets a 360-degree education, including music lab, science lab, robotics lab, innovation lab, computer lab, language lab, art lab, multi activity rooms, outdoor science park, outdoor sports area, recreation area and, cafeteria. The Cambridge program at SAI International School starts with the Early Years for ages 3 to 5 (Nursery to KG II), followed by the Levels for 6 to 10 year olds (Classes I to V). These formative years help students develop their cognitive skills to the fullest, giving ample scope for the basic skills development.

Commenting on the affiliation, Dr Silpi Sahoo, Co-founder and Chairperson, SAI International Education Group said “As we prepare our children to be tomorrow’s citizens in the rapidly changing globalised world, the new Cambridge programme will infuse international understanding and intercultural behaviour. IGCSE’s robust curriculum will help our learner to progress smoothly as the skills are mapped in the curriculum at each stage of learning to bring the best learning outcomes.”

IGCSE is one of the most recognised international qualifications in the world. SAI International has always developed and encouraged vital educational skills, including oral skills, investigative skills, problem solving, teamwork and initiative through their global collaborations. The Cambridge affiliation will further add the international dimension to the teaching learning process.

The well balanced IGCSE program with worldwide status and credibility is completely in sync with the NEP 2020 and lends an international perspective to studies. The Cambridge programme also holds international recognition, and it is apt for students who want to pursue higher education abroad as most of the universities of Australia and UK accept IGCSE students even without IELTS and TOEFL. It is also equally well recognised by top universities and colleges in India.

About SAI International School: SAI International School is a CBSE affiliated, Day cum Boarding Co-educational School in Bhubaneswar, Odisha which reflects the perfect nurturing abode for future global citizens. Established in the year 2008, the School has made significant contributions in diversified fields with its resolute commitment for purposeful education and created a niche for itself in the K-12 educational arena. Today it is deemed as a leading school of India and bestowed with various awards and accolades. The School aims at creating future-ready global citizens, equipped to build a better India through creativity, entrepreneurship, leadership, and social innovations.