State BJP MLAs to protest in Delhi during Mamata Banerjee trip BJP MLAs, led by Shuvendu, will stage protests in Delhi during Mamata’s visit – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal BJP MLAs can go to the capital to protest during Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi. According to BJP sources, the state BJP is planning a protest in the heart of the capital mainly on the issue of Mukul Roy’s resignation. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari will lead the protest

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Delhi in the last week of this month The Badal session of the parliament is also going to start from Monday, the 19th Besides meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kobinde, Mamata Banerjee can also go to Parliament. At the same time, the state BJP has resorted to tactics to put pressure on the Chief Minister and the grassroots by protesting in front of Parliament. However, it is yet to be decided when the Shuvenduras will go to Delhi

The BJP has already demanded the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to repeal the anti-defection law against Mukul Roy. BJP Shibir also alleged that Mukul was unethically appointed as PAC chairman Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections. As a result, besides filing a case in the High Court, the Leader of the Opposition is trying to take the Mukul Roy issue to Delhi this time. According to sources, Shuvendu Adhikari can go to Delhi with the MLAs soon after the start of the Parliament session and meet President Ramnath Kobind on the Mukul Roy issue and seek his intervention. The BJP is also planning to stage protests outside parliament to bring the issue to the attention of the national media. In that, two birds will die in one fell swoop On the one hand, just as the Chief Minister may be embarrassed during his visit to Delhi, so too the pressure on the ruling party on the Mukul Roy issue will be increased.

According to state BJP sources, at first it was decided that BJP MLAs in the state would go to Delhi in August to protest the post-poll violence allegations. But soon after the chief minister announced his visit to Delhi on Thursday, Shuvendura made a new plan. It is rumored that after the landslide victory in Bengal, Mamata can go to Delhi and start uniting the opposition. He can also hold meetings with Sonia Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal The Chief Minister can stay in Delhi for five days Mamata’s visit to Delhi is creating a lot of curiosity in the political circles At the same time, the BJP camp in Bengal thinks that if the BJP MLAs go to Delhi and organize a massive protest program, the attention of the national media can be diverted.