The state forest department is working to break the mafia cycle

#Kolkata: Allegations of theft of timber regularly come from the jungle. Multiple protected forests in North Bengal in the eyes of smugglers. This time it has been decided to conduct e-auction 5 times a day to stop smuggling. For so long, auctions were held in the forest once or twice a month. The decision has already been taken at a meeting of the state forest department. According to the State Forest Department, those who need to buy timber once or twice a month do not get it. In most cases, the timber mafia took the timber. So it has been decided that the auction will be held every day. The whole process will be helped online. As a result, those who need wood will benefit.

According to the State Forest Department, the e-auction will run from about 600 centers in the state. You can participate in the e-auction by depositing a certain amount of money wherever you want to buy wood. Those who are interested in buying wood from any other center can participate in the e-auction by finding wood. State Food Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said e-auctions were conducted every month in various parts of the state from north to south where valuable forest timber, including shawls, teak, mahogany, was found. According to an official of the office, the mafia exercised its power during the auction. Because there is an auction in the forest, many people cannot participate. Many people cannot participate in the auction called on such a day. The forest department thinks that a big circle is working behind this. So this e-auction has been decided to break this cycle. Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Kalimpong and Darjeeling in the north. E-auctions will be held in various divisions including Jhargram, Medinipur, Bankura, Birbhum, Purulia, Burdwan in the south. State Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said, “The e-auction will be held three times a week, five times a week. We will start the e-auction from 9 am. 10.45,11.30,2.30,4.30 This e-auction will be held. “

ABIR GHOSHAL