tmc team meets EC on demand of early bye poll in West Bengal | What is the decision of the state by-election? Trinamool informed by Election Commission – News18 Bangla

#NewDelhi: In West Bengal, the by-election of that center will be held according to the rules. The Election Commission will look into the situation and take action. This was stated by National Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in a meeting with Trinamool MPs on Thursday, claimed Sudip Bandyopadhyay. He said they are optimistic about the by-elections after discussions with the Election Commission.

The grassroots claim that the Coronavirus Situation in the state is now largely under control. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has said that there are almost no cases of corona in several areas including Bhabanipur. So their demand is no reason to delay the by-election. With this demand, the Trinamool delegation approached the Election Commission in Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

It may be mentioned that after losing the assembly elections from Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee will have to win one of the assembly seats by November 5 to remain as the chief minister. With the death of candidates during the voting process, assembly elections in the state are pending in 6 more centers. Meanwhile, the commission is not talking loudly about the by-election in the Corona situation. In this situation, a delegation of Trinamool MPs met the Chief Election Commission on Thursday. They had long meetings with the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials of the commission.

After the meeting, Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “We have explained to the commission officials that the situation in West Bengal has come under control. I have informed that people want by-elections. Mamata Banerjee has no objection even if she is given less time for campaigning. Sudip Babu demanded that the by-election will be held as per the rules. By-elections are to be held in 20 assembly constituencies across the country. The commission will take a decision after examining the situation in those districts. Sudipbabu said, “We are optimistic about the by-election after talking to the commission.”