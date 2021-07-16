West Bengal Assembly: Chairman’s chair now Madan, BJP’s decision ‘benefited’ – Trinamool MLA!

#Kolkata: Eight BJP MLAs, including Mihir Goswami, Manoj Tijna and Krishna Kalyani, resigned as chairmen of the assembly committee and standing committee in protest of Mukul Roy’s appointment as PAC chairman. Principal Biman Banerjee has held a hearing on Mukul Roy today. However, opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari indicated that he would go to court immediately after the hearing. Although the grassroots is reluctant to give importance to the issue. On the same day, the ruling party replaced its own MLAs with BJP MLAs. According to that source, MLAs like Madan Mitra also got a place as chairman of the assembly committee.

On the same day, Perth Chatterjee announced the names of the chairpersons of the new eight committees of the assembly. He said the names of 7 new chairmen were chosen with the permission of the speaker. Madan Mitra is the chairman in place of Manoj Tigger. Mihir Goswami was replaced by Sudipta Roy as chairman. Humayun Kabir in place of Nandamay Varman. Pannalal Haldar in place of Ashok Kirtaniya. Abdul Khaleq Mollah in place of Krishna Kalyani. Tapan Dasgupta replaces Vishnu Prasad Sharma. Dr. Ashok Chatterjee has been announced as Chairman in place of Deepak Barman in Information Technology. Rukbanur Rahman in place of Nikhil Ranjan.

However, regarding the resignation of BJP MLAs, Perth said, “I request them to attend the meeting. We requested to avoid resignation.” Even then they did not listen. I will request again for withdrawal. When they can be members of the committee, I do not understand the difficulty of being chairman. The meeting of the committee will start from July 26.

The eight BJP MLAs who were made the chairmen of the eight committees in the assembly have resigned. After resigning, the BJP MLAs went to the Governor at Raj Bhavan. BJP MLAs will not hold the post of chairman of any committee of the state assembly after making Mukul Roy chairman of the assembly’s public accounts committee, opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari had earlier said. This time Madan Mitra and Rukbanur Rahman came to the places they left.