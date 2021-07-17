Commission begins preparations for by-elections in five state constituencies, agrees to Trinamool’s demands – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Election Commission has started preparations for holding by-elections in five assembly constituencies in the state. According to a report in the Times of India, the commission has written to five district election officials directing them to start EVM and VVIPAT tests. Incidentally, the parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress went to the National Election Commission last Thursday to demand early by-elections.

The five district election officials who received the letter include Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Kochbihar. Yesterday, July 17, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab sent the letter The letter instructed to start the first phase test of EVM and VVIPAT for the election

According to the Election Commission’s directive, the EVM and VVIPAT examinations have to be completed between August 3 and August 7. A total of 3414 EVMs and the same number of VVPATs will be tested 62 engineers will do this test An official of the commission said, “The commission will finalize when the vote will be taken.” But preparations for the by-elections began with EVM and VVIPAT tests Apart from EVM and VVIPAT test, various other types of preparation are required before the election ‘

By-elections are to be held in five seats of the state These include Bhabanipur, Kharadha, Dinhata, Shantipur and Gosaba Agriculture Minister Shobhandev Chatterjee has resigned from the Bhabanipur constituency to make way for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He is supposed to compete from Kharadha Kendra Kajal Sinha, the winning Trinamool candidate from Kharadaha Center, died after being attacked by Corona Gosaba MLA Jayanta Naskar died after being infected with corona The two winning BJP candidates from Dinhata and Shantipur constituencies, Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, resigned as MLAs to retain their seats as MPs.

In addition to the by-elections in five centers, polling in Murshidabad’s Samsherganj and Jangipur was suspended due to the deaths of two candidates. However, the commission has not yet said anything about the voting in those two centers

Although the Trinamool demanded speedy by-elections, the state BJP leadership demanded that the state government hold re-elections first. BJP leaders demanded by-elections if the Corona situation returns to normal and the law and order situation in the state improves.