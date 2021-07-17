CoronaVirus: Strict restrictions on tourist attractions, strict administration

Kolkata: The state administration is concerned about the threat of Coronavirus Third Wave. Chief Secretary Harekrishna Dwivedi has directed the district administrators to take strict action. On Friday, the chief secretary directed the district magistrate and district health officials in this regard.

Strict restrictions have been imposed on the use of masks Restrictions have also been imposed to stop public gatherings at any place The administration is also keeping a close eye on the tourism so that the third wave does not hit. Strict controls have been imposed on popular tourist destinations like Digha and Darjeeling. Women from ICDS and self-help groups will take part in awareness campaigns on the use of masks.

In addition, emphasis has been placed on immunization in cities, especially in slum areas The district magistrates have been directed to look into the reduction of deaths if necessary along with the analysis of the cause of death. It has been said that market committees should be involved in the awareness program of market areas Market committees have been instructed to raise awareness, especially on the use of masks in the market.

The state administration has paid special attention to the popular tourist destinations of the state to prevent the third wave Naka-checking has already started in tourist destinations of East Midnapore including Digha. According to the Kanthi sub-divisional administration on Monday, tourists will be able to enter local beach-centric tourist destinations, including Digha, Tajpur, Mandarmani and Shankarpur, only after completing two rounds of vaccination at Kovid. Otherwise, a negative report of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) or RTPCR test conducted within 48 hours should be shown.

Tourists usually flock to nearby beaches, including Digha, on weekends Hundreds of tourists were turned away during a search of Naka at Digha bypass on Friday Tourists who are unable to show the certificate of two doses of ticker or the negative report of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) or RTPCR test are forced to return leaving the sea view elusive. It has been informed that this search will continue