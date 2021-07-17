Covid Restriction in West Bengal || Home Secretary’s stern message to curb infection

#Kolkata: The administration is more cautious about closing bars and restaurants. Police have been instructed to keep a close watch. The home secretary ordered raids on bars and restaurants during a video conference on corona with police commissioners on Saturday. Expeditions should be carried out regularly after the given time limit. Wakibhalmahal thinks that the police have been instructed to be strict after the recent incidents at Hotel Hindustan International and Park Hotel.

In addition, the Corona Rules have been instructed to be more effective. The restrictions that are in place from 9pm to 5am need to be enforced more strictly. It has been instructed to pay attention to the use of masks. Emphasis has been placed on immunization in cities, especially in slum areas The district magistrates have been directed to look into the reduction of deaths if necessary along with the analysis of the cause of death. It has been said that market committees should be involved in the awareness program of market areas Market committees have been instructed to raise awareness, especially on the use of masks in the market.

The state administration has paid special attention to the popular tourist destinations of the state to prevent the third wave Naka-checking has already started in tourist destinations in East Midnapore, including Digha. According to the Kanthi sub-divisional administration on Monday, tourists will be able to enter local beach-centric tourist destinations, including Digha, Tajpur, Mandarmani and Shankarpur, only after completing two rounds of vaccination at Kovid. Otherwise, a negative report of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) or RTPCR test conducted within 48 hours should be shown.

Tourists usually flock to nearby beaches, including Digha, on weekends Hundreds of tourists were turned away during a search of Naka at Digha bypass on Friday Tourists who are unable to show the certificate of two doses of ticker or the negative report of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) or RTPCR test are forced to return leaving the sea view elusive.

Somraj Banerjee