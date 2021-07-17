Kolkata Rape Case || Attempted murder after demonic rape of a woman near the house! Massive tension in Maheshtala

#Kolkata: He left home to go to work. Within hours, he was found lying unconscious, a stone’s throw away from home. At that time the woman’s body was floating in blood. Maheshtala is the center of the incident. Allegedly, the woman was raped (Attempt o Murder). The 40-year-old victim was taken to SSKM Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital for trauma care.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Saturday morning at Rampur Shitalta in Ward 11 of Maheshtala Municipality under Maheshtala in South 24 Pasgana. Get out of the house in the morning for work like any other day. After a while, the locals saw him lying unconscious in a bloody state from a coal shop not far from the house. The police was immediately informed. Police rescued the woman in a bloody condition and sent her to SSKM Hospital. Tensions are running high in the area over the incident.

Locals claim that alcohol, cannabis and gambling are rampant in the area. The driver-riders have made traveling in the area a kind of misery. Locals demanded that all these illegal businesses be stopped and those responsible for the incident be punished.

Incidentally, a few days ago, there were allegations of rape in Gardenrich. The miscreants entered the house, raped a young woman, looted lakhs of rupees and jewelery and fled.