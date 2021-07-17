Kumortuli Staff Crisis: Lack of staff in Kumortuli! ‘They’ are reluctant to face Kolkata during the coronation period, potters are worried!

The second wave of coronavirus price increase on him! It’s like a blow to the head. So even though the time of Durga Puja is approaching, Kumortuli is not in a good mood this time. The market is already bad, then the potters have slept through the night wondering whether the work that has been ordered can be completed on time. Because, every time the workers from different villages of Bengal come to work in Kumartuli, they are no longer interested in going to Kolkata for Corona. And that is the concern of the potters of Kumar Para. Photo: File Photo