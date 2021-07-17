Mamata Banerjee’s speech to be telecast live in Gujarat on 21 July জ Mamata Banerjee’s speech to be telecast live in Gujarat

#Kolkata: Not just Delhi, Uttar Pradesh or the neighboring state of Tripura Chief Minister Mamata Bundyopadhyay’s speech on 21st July almost all over Gujarat Narendra Modi: Giant screens are being set up at 50 places in 32 districts of Amit Shah’s state to make arrangements for the 21st of July. For the first time in Gujarat, arrangements are being made to broadcast the Ekushey July program The grassroots initiative has already started its preparations in full swing The campaign in the local language Gujarat has also started

Gujarat also has assembly elections next year After returning to power for the third time with a landslide victory in Bengal, the aim of the grassroots top leadership is to spread its organization to other states. From that point of view, the political circles are seeing special significance in the live broadcast of Mamata Banerjee’s speech on the occasion of 21st July in Gujarat.

Mamata Banerjee’s speech will be telecast live on July 21 in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura. In Tamil Nadu too, graffiti has been seen in support of Mamata As a result, it is clear that the grassroots leadership is now gearing up to spread the party’s organization to other states.

Details coming …