Nishit Pramanik citizenship controversy Bratya Basu shares allegations by Congress MP Ripun Bora Nishith authentic Bangladeshi citizen, Congress MPs demand investigation in letter to Modi – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kochbihar MP Nishith Pramanik, who has just become a Union Minister, is actually a Bangladeshi citizen. Assam State Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora has demanded an inquiry from the Prime Minister over such sensational allegations. State Education Minister Bratya Basu also took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the citizenship of Union Home Minister Nishith Pramanik, citing the letter from a Congress MP. His question is, is there any information that is not verified before being appointed as a minister?

Ripun Bora has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning Nishith’s citizenship on the basis of several national and regional media reports. In the letter, he wrote, ‘Nishith Pramanik is a Bangladeshi citizen He was born at Harinathpur under Palashbari police station in Gaibandha district of Bangladesh He came to West Bengal for computer training and after graduating he joined the Trinamool Congress and later the BJP and became an MP from Kochbihar.

Letter from Congress MP Ripun Bora to the Prime Minister

In the letter, the Congress MP further mentioned that family members, including Nishith’s grandfather, were overjoyed at his Bangladesh home after taking over as Union Home Minister. The Congress MP further alleged that Nishith had manipulated his election affidavit and changed his address to Kochbihar. “If this news is true, it is a very serious matter,” Vipura Vora wrote to the Prime Minister. Because in that case a foreign national has got the responsibility of the Union Minister of the country My request to you is to order an inquiry to find out the real birthplace of Nishith Pramanik In order to maintain transparency in the citizenship of Nishith Pramanik and to remove the confusion created across the country in this regard.

Rajya Sabha MP ripunbora asking all the right questions! Several news channels have reported that IsNisithPramanik is a citizen of Bangladesh. Did no amount of background check happen before his appointment ?! And let’s not forget the innumerable criminal cases … Shame! https://t.co/7yLUIvADsj – Bratya Basu (basu_bratya) July 17, 2021

State Education Minister Bratya Basu has also spoken out about Nishith Pramanik’s citizenship, citing the letter from a Congress MP. “Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora has raised these questions,” he wrote on Twitter Several media outlets have also claimed that Nishith Pramanik is a citizen of Bangladesh Has any information been verified before appointing him as a minister? Besides, it should not be forgotten that there are several criminal cases against him Shame! ‘

Although sources close to Nishith Pramanik have denied all the allegations, the Kochbihar MP has been educated and raised in India since his birth.