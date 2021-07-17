Protest in Jorasanko against Tagore being excluded from the Uttar Pradesh syllabus | Ravi Thakur excluded from syllabus in Yogi state, protest in Jorasanko! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Rabindra Nath Tagore has been left out of the Uttar Pradesh Syllabus. So the debate has already started. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has got a place in the new syllabus after the omission of Rabindranath Tagore. Criticism of the Yogi government has started across the country after such incidents. At the same time there is a strong protest in Kolkata. The protest was organized by the North Kolkata District Trinamool Chhatra Parishad at Jorasanko Tagore’s house in Ravi Tagore’s birthplace on Saturday afternoon. Leaders and activists of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad apologized by wearing garlands on the statue of the poet.

The story of Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Holiday’ was on the relevant school curriculum in Uttar Pradesh. It is to be noted that NCERT books are taught in Uttar Pradesh from 10th to 12th class. The English translation of the poet’s ‘Holiday’ story ‘The Home Coming’ has been taught in the English curriculum for so long. But it has been omitted in the new syllabus. Which is a wave of criticism. Even on the recommendation of the Yogi government, Baba Ramdev’s article ‘Yoga Medical Mystery’ has been included in the philosophy syllabus. Not only that, the poems of RK Narayan, Mukul Anand, Sarojini Naimur have also been omitted from the syllabus.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad joined the protest against the Yogi government at Tagore’s house today, raising the question as to why Ravi Tagore’s story ‘Holiday’ was omitted. Biswajit Dey, president of TMCP in North Kolkata, said, “The poet has been left out in a subtle way. This insult is not only of Bengal. It is an insult to the country. The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad will hold protest programs in the districts in the coming days. ” Biswajit further said, “Students come from Japan, Korea, China, Bangladesh to study Rabindra Sahitya, music. They will come and see that he is being branded as a poet in the country.

Amit Sarkar’s report