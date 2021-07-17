RICE Group launches RICE SMART – First Edutech Platform for Government aspirants

RICE Education, a leader in government competitive exam preparation market, has been a social change agent in Bengal, helping students to become bureaucrats and other government employees across central and state governments and banks since 1985. Students across all social and financial strata have found success and built their careers & lives with the help of RICE.

RICE Education, with 36 years of experience and legacy of success, has now forayed into the online learning space with its EdTech platform – RICE Smart. With this, RICE is poised to provide quality education in online mode (RICE Smart Pro courses), offline only (RICE Classic courses) and hybrid: online+offline (RICE Premium courses). There are multiple RICE Smart Pro courses that are launched to support the students – WBCS & PSC, SSC & Railways and Banking are few of them.

In today’s world, EdTech has proven to bring in the democratisation of education beyond the constraints of geography or other limits. RICE has embarked on a journey to provide its quality education through the online EdTech platform, named RICE Smart, thereby potentially supporting lakhs of students to do their best in all-India government job examinations.

Shri Samit Ray, Chairman, RICE Group said, “The proven capacity-buildup methodology of RICE, experienced faculty and researched study materials extend from the current deep offline experience to the online products, thus ensuring we keep on providing quality support to the multitude of students. In the last 36 years, about 1.5 Lakh students have found success through RICE and we believe that with the quality and affordable online support from RICE Smart, many more will reach success in government competitive exams.”

The RICE Smart platform has online live classes, recorded videos, assessments (daily/weekly/ monthly), recorded live classes and physical face-to-face doubt clearing sessions making this platform India’s only complete platform for government competitive exams preparation providing online-offline interaction opportunity.

The platform is available as an app, downloadable from Google PlayStore, and through the website – ricesmart.in. Aspiring students can download the app and experience the free Demo Course before actually joining the paid courses.

RICE is committed to student support and hence the products have been priced affordably. While the WBCS & PSC course is charged at 20,000/-, the SSC & Railways costs 15,000/-, the Banking course costs only 8,000/. Installment plans are available to make this further easy on the students and parents.

ADAMAS TECHNOLOGIES CONSULTING: RICE Group for several years now has been investing heavily in education technologies relating to both administration and academic delivery within its educational institutions.

The group believes that its time tested technologies can be spun off into a strategic business unit and be offered to over 4 lakh private schools in the country, a majority of who need an affordable “Operating System” to manage their schools in a completely online mode. There are plans underway to build an organization of around 2000 people by 2025 to tap into this market.

The group has aggressive business plans to enter this market well before the start of next academic year and offer products and services, which facilitate blended learning in a hybrid mode, like curriculum management, assessment etc.

In addition to the above, this business unit will also support RICE Smart technologically.

In the next 3 years, RICE Group is planning an investment of 1,000 Crores across its digital business to make these businesses go national and international.