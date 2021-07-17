Sadhan Pande: MLA Sadhan Pandey is undergoing treatment at a hospital for respiratory problems

Kolkata: Sadhan Pande, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, fell ill again He was admitted to a private hospital on the side of the bypass on Friday with respiratory problems He is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctor Nabarun Roy He is suffering from shortness of breath, cough and abnormal blood pressure Heartbeat has also increased a lot

According to hospital sources, he is under the care of doctors in the ICU Though critical, the physical condition of the senior grassroots leader is stable His covid will be tested 6 He was admitted to the hospital with a lung infection just before the assembly elections After recovering, he returned to work

However, the MLA of Maniktala was dealing with a serious cough and lung infection. He was present at the inauguration of the Tablo of the Consumer Protection Office on Friday afternoon After returning home from the sun all day, he started feeling sick After that the leader over seventy was rushed to the hospital

