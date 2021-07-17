Sadhan Pandey’s condition is critical, he is on ventilation! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Maniktala MLA and senior Trinamool leader Sadhan Pande was admitted to hospital on Friday night. According to hospital sources, his condition did not improve on Saturday. On the contrary, his condition is known to be very critical (Sadhan Pande Health Update). He is in full ventilation. He was admitted to a private hospital near the bypass in an unconscious state yesterday.

According to hospital sources, he is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctor Nabarun Roy He is suffering from shortness of breath, cough and abnormal blood pressure Heartbeat has also increased a lot The lungs are infected, the blood pressure is very low and the heartbeat is very irregular. And with that the brain is also greatly affected. Which is called brain encephalopathy in medical terms. However, the family did not want to comment on the matter and the hospital authorities were not allowed to comment, the source said.

When he was admitted to the hospital yesterday, the amount of oxygen in his blood had dropped drastically. That condition is called hypoxic respiratory failure in medical terms. Fire Minister Sujit Basu went to meet him at night. Hospital authorities are yet to reach a decision before Monday. CT scan and X-ray of the lungs were done. Mild pneumonia in the chest.

According to hospital sources, he is under the care of doctors in the ICU He was admitted to the hospital with a lung infection just before the assembly elections After recovering, he returned to work He was present at the inauguration of the Tablo of the Consumer Protection Office on Friday afternoon After returning home from the sun all day, he started feeling sick After that the leader over seventy was rushed to the hospital