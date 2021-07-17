State government to verify allegations made in NHRC report Police to check the veracity of the report of the Human Rights Commission – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Human Rights Commission’s investigation team has filed a report in the Calcutta High Court alleging post-poll violence in the state. The state administration wants to verify the allegations made in the report State Home Secretary BP Gopalika gave the same instructions to the SPs and police commissioners of all the districts, including the DG of the state police, through video conference on the same day.

According to sources, the Home Secretary said to the police officials, “You should also look into the allegations made by the National Human Rights Commission about the violence in the polls.” Verify its authenticity. Read the required report. Give us a report of them. ‘ According to sources, the state administration is preparing to retaliate against every incident mentioned in the report of the commission.

Following the High Court’s order, a special committee of the Human Rights Commission submitted a report on post-poll violence. The report alleges that there is no rule of law in the state, but the rule of law The report also claims that if this situation does not change, the death knell of democracy in the state will ring The report also made serious allegations against several grassroots leaders and ministers The Human Rights Commission’s Investigative Committee also listed them as ‘notorious miscreants’ The list included Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, MLA Perth Bhowmik, Trinamool leader Sheikh Sufian and many others. A CBI probe into the post-poll violence has also been recommended

Naturally, the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress are upset over the report. The state government has repeatedly claimed that strict measures have been taken to maintain law and order since the Election Commission took over the state administration from the Election Commission. The police administration has taken a strict attitude to prevent violent incidents irrespective of party affiliation State 7 also claimed that there was no post-poll violence in the state after the government was sworn in But in the report of the Human Rights Commission, this demand of the state has come into question So this time the state administration started trying to respond by verifying the veracity of the allegations made in the report.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has already questioned the impartiality of the Human Rights Commission’s report. The BJP has launched a counter-report attack on the Mamata Banerjee government over the law and order situation.