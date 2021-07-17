West Bengal Governor on Delhi Visit today | Jagdeep Dhankhar on his Delhi tour again! Gita’s message in tweet message, ‘Go to work, don’t expect fruit’ – News18 Bangla

7 mins ago admin


Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went to Delhi again. He flew to the capital on Saturday morning. The Governor’s sudden visit to Delhi has already sparked speculation in the political arena. Dhankhar also went to Delhi last month. President Ramnath Kobind also called on Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said Jagdeep Dhankhar has been called from Delhi as an emergency. Within a month, speculation has already begun as to why he was suddenly summoned to Delhi.

Jagdeep Dhankhar left for Delhi at 10.46 am on Saturday. Earlier, whenever he visited Delhi, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is very active on social media, tweeted his ‘purpose’. He also wrote details on Twitter before leaving for Delhi last month. Significantly, no mention of today’s visit to Delhi was seen on Dhankhar’s social media page.

Before leaving Kolkata, the governor posted a tweet with the message of Gita. The infallible saying of the Bhagwat Gita, ‘Mother Faleshu Kadachan in Karmanyabadhikaraste’, was seen in Dhankhar’s tweet on this day He quoted the verse and translated it himself, ‘Keep working, don’t expect fruit.’ It is not yet clear what message is hidden behind this phrase of the Gita. However, political analysts believe that the Governor’s hasty visit to Delhi is very significant in the current situation in the state.

Significantly, in the last few days, the governor’s tweet did not see any criticism of Mamata Banerjee’s government or the police administration. Mamata Banerjee’s recent outburst in Howlakand, BJP MLAs in the midst of a tumultuous speech in the Assembly, the Governor’s Session Room, the explosive report of the National Human Rights Commission, Mukul Roy’s post as PAC chairman, the politics of Bengal is a bit silent. In the meantime, we will probably have to wait a little longer to know what the message of his visit to Delhi on Saturday is.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Kolkata Rape Case || Attempted murder after demonic rape of a woman near the house! Massive tension in Maheshtala

54 mins ago admin

Sadhan Pandey’s condition is critical, he is on ventilation! – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Kumortuli Staff Crisis: Lack of staff in Kumortuli! ‘They’ are reluctant to face Kolkata during the coronation period, potters are worried!

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

You may have missed

West Bengal Governor on Delhi Visit today | Jagdeep Dhankhar on his Delhi tour again! Gita’s message in tweet message, ‘Go to work, don’t expect fruit’ – News18 Bangla

7 mins ago admin

Kolkata Rape Case || Attempted murder after demonic rape of a woman near the house! Massive tension in Maheshtala

54 mins ago admin

Sadhan Pandey’s condition is critical, he is on ventilation! – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Kumortuli Staff Crisis: Lack of staff in Kumortuli! ‘They’ are reluctant to face Kolkata during the coronation period, potters are worried!

3 hours ago admin

RICE Group launches RICE SMART – First Edutech Platform for Government aspirants

5 hours ago Desk