West Bengal Governor on Delhi Visit today | Jagdeep Dhankhar on his Delhi tour again! Gita’s message in tweet message, ‘Go to work, don’t expect fruit’ – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went to Delhi again. He flew to the capital on Saturday morning. The Governor’s sudden visit to Delhi has already sparked speculation in the political arena. Dhankhar also went to Delhi last month. President Ramnath Kobind also called on Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said Jagdeep Dhankhar has been called from Delhi as an emergency. Within a month, speculation has already begun as to why he was suddenly summoned to Delhi.

Jagdeep Dhankhar left for Delhi at 10.46 am on Saturday. Earlier, whenever he visited Delhi, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is very active on social media, tweeted his ‘purpose’. He also wrote details on Twitter before leaving for Delhi last month. Significantly, no mention of today’s visit to Delhi was seen on Dhankhar’s social media page.

Before leaving Kolkata, the governor posted a tweet with the message of Gita. The infallible saying of the Bhagwat Gita, ‘Mother Faleshu Kadachan in Karmanyabadhikaraste’, was seen in Dhankhar’s tweet on this day He quoted the verse and translated it himself, ‘Keep working, don’t expect fruit.’ It is not yet clear what message is hidden behind this phrase of the Gita. However, political analysts believe that the Governor’s hasty visit to Delhi is very significant in the current situation in the state.

Karmanyevadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachan In karmaphalaheturbhurma te sangotrastvakarmani || Do your duty, but do not worry yourself with results. Fruits of your actions are not for your enjoyment. Even while working, give up the pride of doership. Do not be attached to inaction. – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) July 17, 2021

Significantly, in the last few days, the governor’s tweet did not see any criticism of Mamata Banerjee’s government or the police administration. Mamata Banerjee’s recent outburst in Howlakand, BJP MLAs in the midst of a tumultuous speech in the Assembly, the Governor’s Session Room, the explosive report of the National Human Rights Commission, Mukul Roy’s post as PAC chairman, the politics of Bengal is a bit silent. In the meantime, we will probably have to wait a little longer to know what the message of his visit to Delhi on Saturday is.