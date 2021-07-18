How safe is Kolkata in the morning? Police Commissioner toured the city on a bicycle – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra visited various places in the city on a bicycle on Sunday morning. Police, Soumen Mitra, Joint Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma and DC South Akash Megharia toured Maidan, Victoria, Red Road and Babughat Square. The city was shocked by the incident of looting and beating on Red Road at 5.30 am last Wednesday.

Morning travelers questioned the security of the city. The incident of snatching mobile phones and Rs 5,000 from three morning travelers by two persons in a scooter raised questions about the security of the city in the early hours of the morning. According to Lalbazar sources, at a crime meeting of Kolkata police on Saturday, the police commissioner directed to keep a close watch on the security of the city.

Officers-in-charge of each police station in the Kolkata police area were informed that uniformed police and white-clad police would have to be deployed from dawn to dusk to ensure security in the city. According to that, the police was deployed in several areas including Red Road, Maidan, Victoria and Babughat from 4 am on Sunday.

At 5 am on Sunday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra, Joint Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma and DC South Akash Megharia suddenly visited different places. Besides visiting different places in the city, Soumen Mitra also talked to the morning travelers. Seeing so many police personnel in the heart of the city on Sunday morning, many morning travelers felt confident about safety.

Joint Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma said the visit was to see the security situation in the city in the early hours of the morning. Rajesh Singh, a morning traveler, said, “I used to be a little scared. I feel much safer after seeing so many policemen this morning.” Lalbazar thinks that this special surveillance city will give confidence to the morning travelers from Sunday.

Susobhan Bhattacharya