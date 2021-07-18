Report on 18th July check death and infection rate in last 24 hours | Kolkata again at the top in terms of infection! What is the daily death? Royal State Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bengal’s Corona Graph is giving some relief even in the panic of the third wave. Corona infections have dropped significantly across the state in the last 24 hours. 601 people have been newly infected. Which is much less than the previous day. However, death has increased. In one day, 11 people of the state were killed in Corona. The recovery rate is 98.95 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 11 people have died in the state. In other words, death has increased even though it is very small compared to the previous day. Among the dead were two from North 24 Parganas, East Burdwan and Hughli. So far, the total number of deaths in Corona in the state has risen to 18,999. In one day, 1,012 people returned home after defeating Corona. So far, the total number of coroners in the state is 14,6,061. The recovery rate in the last 24 hours is 97. 95 percent. In the last 24 hours, 51,317 people have been tested for corona. So far, a total of 1,51,36,162 corona tests have been done. At present there are 200 safe homes in the state.

According to the health department, 92 of the new corona cases in the state in the last 24 hours are from Kolkata. In other words, Kolkata is again in the first place in terms of daily transmission. East Midnapore came in second place. 75 people were infected in one day. Darjeeling again in third place. In one day, the deadly virus has taken hold of the bodies of 64 people there. North 24 Parganas is in the fourth place. There are 72 infected people in one day. That means the infection has decreased a bit. Which is definitely good news for the residents of that district. In one day, more or less new cases have been reported from all the other districts. As a result, the total number of victims in the state has increased to 15,16,181.