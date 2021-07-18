Sonia Gandhi | Adhir Chowdhury: Eager confidence, the day before the session, Sonia gave special responsibility to the protesters

#NewDelhi: The Badal session of the Lok Sabha is starting from tomorrow. Earlier, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi had relied on Adhir Chowdhury as party leader. However, urgent leaders from the agitated G-23 group are being brought up and their importance is being increased in the parliament. Gaurab Gogoi, son of the young Gogoi, will be working as the deputy team leader and Shashi Tharoor is also getting important responsibilities.

Senior cabinet ministers P Chidambaram, Manish Tiwari, Ambika Soni and former chief minister Dwivedi Singh are also being given important posts. Sonia has formed a seven-member strategy committee in Parliament ahead of the session to decide on the strategy.

Congress MP-leader K Suresh has been given the post of Chief Whip of the Lok Sabha. Ranbir Singh Bittu and Manikam Tagore have also been whipped. Mallikarjun Kharge is the Rajya Sabha leader. Anand Sharma has been nominated as Deputy Leader. Jairam Ramesh is the Chief Whip of the Rajya Sabha.

A written statement from Sonia Gandhi said the reshuffle was aimed at smoothing the party’s performance in Parliament. During the Badal session, these parliamentary parties will keep in touch with each other again and again. The government will decide the tactics of the opposition on the basis of talks. According to sources, the Congress is trying to take the Lok Sabha by storm with the rise in cooking gas prices and the overall financial situation of the country. The Congress is desperate to differentiate the anti-NDA forces in Parliament.