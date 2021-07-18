Weather Update: The weather will change from July 21! What is the sudden cause of this change?

#Kolkata: The low pressure will be created in the Bay of Bengal on 21st July. As a result, the weather may change in the middle of the week. Heavy rains are also forecast in the eastern Indian states. Heavy rains are expected in Orissa from Wednesday.

On Sunday, it was forecast that there will be partly cloudy skies in Kolkata. There will also be humidity discomfort as there is more water vapor in the air. There is also a forecast of rain with a couple of thunderstorms. However, the amount of rain is expected to increase on Monday.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata this morning was 26.9 degrees Celsius. Which is 2 degrees higher than normal. The maximum temperature yesterday was 35.2 degrees Celsius. Three degrees higher than normal. The maximum amount of water vapor in the air is 90 percent. There has been little rain in the last 24 hours across the city of Kolkata.

Heavy rains are also forecast in North Bengal on Sunday. The heavy rain will continue till Tuesday. There will be more rain in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar. Scattered heavy rains are also expected in the upper five districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri. There will be moderate rains in Malda and North and South Dinajpur.

The amount of rain including thunderstorm will increase in South Bengal from Sunday. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in several parts of West Bengal on Monday. Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are likely in some districts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. Murshidabad Birbhum district adjacent to North Bengal is likely to receive a couple of heavy rains. Scattered light rain is expected in some districts even today.

Seasonal axis is active over Sikkim and North Bengal. As a result, heavy rains are forecast in the next few days in the states of North Bengal, Sikkim and North-East India.

The seasonal axis extends from Bikaner, Rohtak to Sultanpur. There is an offshore axis from Maharashtra to Karnataka. The east-west axis extends from the Arabian Sea over Andhra Pradesh over Maharashtra to Telangana. There are two cyclones in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and in the southern part of Rajasthan.

Depression will form in the north-west Bay of Bengal on July 21. As a result, heavy rains are forecast in Orissa. Rain will also increase in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand from the middle of next week. Heavy rains are also forecast in the eastern and central Indian states on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.