West Bengal Weather: Cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain is expected in Bengal! What is the forecast in any district?

#Kolkata: Cyclones have formed in the Bay of Bengal. And that is why the possibility of rain has been created in Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in North Bengal and moderate rains in some parts of South Bengal on Sunday. There is a possibility of moderate rain in Kolkata too. The maximum temperature in the city will be 34 degrees Celsius as the heat continues on Sunday, the weather office said. And the minimum temperature is supposed to be. Near 28 degrees.

However, heavy rains may occur in North Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued separate warnings especially for Kochbihar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. Heavy rains are also expected in Kalimpong, Siliguri and Darjeeling. It will also rain in Murshidabad and Malda till Monday and Tuesday. However, rains will increase in South Bengal from Wednesday.

Incidentally, the situation in some districts of North Bengal is getting complicated due to heavy rains. Large areas of Jalpaiguri are under water. Many tea gardens have also found a place under water. The water level in the northern rivers has also started rising due to heavy rains since Friday night. Traffic congestion is also being created. However, in some areas of North Bengal, there are allegations that the drainage system is in disrepair. It has already been reported that the administration and the municipality are working. Due to heavy rains in the mountains, landslides are occasionally coming down.

However, heavy rains are forecast in several places in the five Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Kochbihar. Temperatures are also forecast to change for the next four days.