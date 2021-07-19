Jago Bangla: Every morning after ‘Jago Bangla’, ‘Ganashakti’, now the daily mouthpiece of the ruler!

#Kolkata: Trinamool mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ is coming in a new form. Next Wednesday, Trinamool mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ is going to come in a new form with the help of Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. On the one hand, just like this daily newspaper can be found in the paper stand, the digital version of ‘Jago Bangla’ is also coming. The goal is to reach out to more people through social media. For the time being, the new look of ‘Jago Bangla’ is in full swing in the political arena. Even in the inner circle of the grassroots at the peak of busyness.

Among the political parties in the state, the CPM’s mouthpiece ‘Ganashakti’ is still published daily. ‘Ganashakti’ made its debut in 1986. Initially it was published as an evening daily. ‘Ganashakti’ started to be published as a morning daily from the eighties. Three years ago, the CPI’s mouthpiece ‘Kalantar’ was shut down.

‘Jago Bangla’ was launched in 2004 as a weekly magazine. The first editor was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. At present Perth Chatterjee is the secretary general of the editorial team of this magazine. Meanwhile, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee said, “On July 21, we will inaugurate the new look of Jago Bangla. We will gradually bring Jago Bangla Daily to everyone.” Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted about the re-launch of ‘Jago Bangla’. Abhishek tweeted, ‘Since the establishment of Jago Bangla, it has touched the minds of the people of Bengal. It has penetrated the hearts of the people of the entire state by highlighting Mamata Banerjee’s vision. This time this’ Jago Bangla ‘is going to come in a new form.’

Perth Chatterjee, the Secretary General of the Trinamool Congress, is quite nostalgic about ‘Jago Bangla’. Trinamool mouthpiece has been published from his house. After the Trinamool Congress came to power for the third time, the ‘look’ is changing to ‘Jago Bangla’. He is quite excited about it. Perth Chatterjee is also the editor of the new look ‘Jago Bangla’. According to sources, long time politicians and senior members of the party like Perth Chatterjee, Saugat Roy, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Shobhandev Chatterjee will hold pens regularly. Not only political news, but also sports, entertainment, career, travel and features will be explored.