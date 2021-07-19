Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme || Kalpataru Mamata! 500-1000 Taka Masohara, ‘Lakshir Bhandar’ project for Bengal brides launched soon …

13 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The proposed ‘Lakshi Bhandar’ project is going to be implemented soon to make the housewives of the state financially self-sufficient. All the districts have been directed from the highest level of administration to speed up the work of the project. In a recent video conference, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi directed the district governors of all districts to prepare and send a list of proposed consumers of the Lakshi Bhandar project. As soon as the news is received from the administrative sources, the work of implementing the project will start after checking it.

Besides, the district administration has been directed to spread awareness about Lakshi’s treasure. It has been asked to ensure that no one who can avail the benefits of the project is excluded from the scope of the project. It has been asked to prepare and distribute leaflets for this. The Chief Secretary directed the districts to spread awareness about the project through street songs through folk artists.

According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will formally inaugurate the project. According to a preliminary survey, more than 169 million women will be directly involved in the project. Women of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will get one thousand rupees per month, and women of ordinary class will get Masohara at 500 rupees per month. Tk 11,000 crore has been allocated in the current financial year’s budget for the implementation of the Lakshi Bhandar project.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

CenturyPly Launches ‘Century Promise’ App- a first of its kind unique initiative which will give peace of mind to its customers by protecting him against fake plywood

22 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee at Bhawanipore: Mamata Banerjee on her way to Bhabanipore

31 mins ago admin

Thunderstorm in front of Bhabani Bhaban over police job demand, police rushed to the spot with sticks – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

You may have missed

‘SHYAMER BANSHORI BAAJE’ LAUNCHED BY ASHA AUDIO COMPANY

8 mins ago admin

2,400+ New Products by Small Businesses for Prime Day’21

10 mins ago admin

ITC Aashirvaad Svasti distributes over 35,000 glasses of Vitamin A fortified milk in Kolkata

12 mins ago admin

Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme || Kalpataru Mamata! 500-1000 Taka Masohara, ‘Lakshir Bhandar’ project for Bengal brides launched soon …

13 mins ago admin

CenturyPly Launches ‘Century Promise’ App- a first of its kind unique initiative which will give peace of mind to its customers by protecting him against fake plywood

22 mins ago admin