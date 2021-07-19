Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme || Kalpataru Mamata! 500-1000 Taka Masohara, ‘Lakshir Bhandar’ project for Bengal brides launched soon …

#Kolkata: The proposed ‘Lakshi Bhandar’ project is going to be implemented soon to make the housewives of the state financially self-sufficient. All the districts have been directed from the highest level of administration to speed up the work of the project. In a recent video conference, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi directed the district governors of all districts to prepare and send a list of proposed consumers of the Lakshi Bhandar project. As soon as the news is received from the administrative sources, the work of implementing the project will start after checking it.

Besides, the district administration has been directed to spread awareness about Lakshi’s treasure. It has been asked to ensure that no one who can avail the benefits of the project is excluded from the scope of the project. It has been asked to prepare and distribute leaflets for this. The Chief Secretary directed the districts to spread awareness about the project through street songs through folk artists.

According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will formally inaugurate the project. According to a preliminary survey, more than 169 million women will be directly involved in the project. Women of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will get one thousand rupees per month, and women of ordinary class will get Masohara at 500 rupees per month. Tk 11,000 crore has been allocated in the current financial year’s budget for the implementation of the Lakshi Bhandar project.