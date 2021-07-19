Mamata Banerjee interacts with people before Bhawanipore bye elections Public relations in Bhabanipur before the by-election? Mamata suddenly appeared at the vaccination center – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On his way to Navanne, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suddenly appeared at a vaccination center in Kolkata Municipality in Bhabanipur. Talking to the general public and health workers, the Chief Minister asked whether the vaccination was going well The Chief Minister himself is going to be a candidate in the by-election of Bhabanipur Center It is believed that Mamata Banerjee, on the one hand, did research on corona vaccination, as well as maintained public relations at her own center.

On this day, as usual, the Chief Minister left his house in Kalighat to go to Navanne He was rushed to a primary health center in Kolkata Municipality, opposite the Kalighat Fire Station in Ward 63. At that time, corona vaccination was going on in that health center Many were waiting outside the health center Mamata Banerjee stopped the car and suddenly entered there Everyone was surprised to see the Chief Minister Many also waved to him In return, the Chief Minister greeted them

After entering the vaccination center, the Chief Minister also spoke to the doctors and health workers Mamata Banerjee finds out if the ticker supply is working properly or if there are any other problems. He also spoke to those who came to get vaccinated Besides vaccinating, the Chief Minister also advised everyone to follow the Corona Rules properly For some time, Mamata left the vaccination center for rejuvenation

The Election Commission has already started preparations for by-elections in five constituencies in the state Election day may be announced in a few days Since the by-elections and Corona are in full swing, the campaign is unlikely to get much time. Trinamool is in favor of holding elections in seven days of campaigning Mamata herself is the candidate in Bhabanipur constituency in the by-election Though it is a well-known center, the Chief Minister went to the immunization center on that day and talked to the general public.