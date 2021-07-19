Pegasus Spyware: Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishore’s phone has been intercepted

#NewDelhi: Allegations of phone spying have caused a stir across the country. National politics is turbulent. Sargaram Sangsad. Opposition groups called for a government statement. The Trinamool Congress is going to take the Parliament by storm on this issue and other opposition parties are also gearing up.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy was in a state of agitation across the country in a tweet on Sunday. He wrote that the use of foreign Israeli agencies has been intercepted on the phones of famous people including the Union Minister, BJP and RSS leaders, politicians. Subrahmanyam’s husband’s tweet caused a stir all over the country and the world. The investigation then published a report based on the investigation. They said the Israeli agency had hacked the phones of a total of 300 people, including two Union ministers, three opposition leaders, 40 politicians and 40 journalists. After this incident, the noise started again and the government was held accountable in the parliament. Under pressure from the opposition, Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said in a statement that the information published in the media was incorrect. There have been no incidents where baseless allegations have been made. He even claimed that there was a conspiracy to discredit Indian democracy.

Within hours of the Union Minister’s statement, ‘The Year’ published another report. The agency said Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav himself was one of the 300 people whose phones were intercepted. Subsequent names are even more sensational. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, voting strategist Prashant Kishore, scientist Gagandeep Kong and former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa are on the list of those whose phones were hacked. It is to be noted that in the hope of gaining this Ashoka, he who disagreed with the allegations of violating the Electoral Code of Conduct against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Saha in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Who can benefit from eavesdropping on the phones of Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee, Prashant Kishore, Ashok Lavasa, Gagandeep Kang? This question has arisen. Naturally, the finger of blame is on the ruling party and the ruling BJP. Despite hundreds of attempts by the government to refute the allegations, the Narendra Modi government is embarrassed when the incident of spying on the minister’s phone came to light.