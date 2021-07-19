Rapid Antigen test mandatory for tourists in Bengal No need for RTPCR report, if you follow this simple condition you can go from Digha to Darjeeling – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Good news for tourists and tourism businessmen From now on, any tourist center in the state can be entered only if the report of Corona Rapid Antigen Test is negative, not RTPCR. The state tourism department has issued such guidelines Tourism Secretary Nandini Mukherjee has informed about this instruction in a letter to all the district governors

Tourists had to show a negative RTPCR report to enter various tourist centers in North Bengal starting from Tarapith, Digha, Bakkhali. These guidelines were originally issued at the initiative of the local administration to prevent infection But to avoid the cost and hassle of the RTPC test, many tourists were canceling their travel plans. As a result, the loss of tourism traders and hotel and lodge owners was further exacerbated by the lockdown.

The tourism and hotel owners therefore demanded that tourists be allowed to come on the basis of rapid antigen tests. Because that report is available immediately and the cost is much lower The state tourism department has relaxed the restrictions, keeping in mind the demands of tourism businessmen. The letter from the tourism secretary said the guidelines were aimed at reviving the tourism business.

Over the past few days, many tourists have been returning from Digha to various tourist destinations in the state in frustration. Because they did not have RTPCR report The new guidelines will also reduce the harassment of tourists However, even if the coroner’s report rules are relaxed, tourists and hotel owners will have to adhere strictly to all other hygiene rules.



