Thunderstorm in front of Bhabani Bhaban over police job demand, police rushed to the spot with sticks – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Tulakalam Bhabani Bhavan premises centered on the protest of job seekers for the post of state police constable. Thousands of job seekers started protesting in front of Bhabani Bhaban on the same day, alleging that they did not get the job of constable even after getting the appointment letter. They also blocked the road in front of Bhabani Bhaban As a result, huge traffic jams are created during busy hours Finally, the police took the stick to remove the protesters. There is also a scuffle between the two sides Mild stick charge is also done

Thousands of job seekers have been protesting in front of the state police headquarters Bhabani Bhaban since this morning, alleging that they have not been able to join the state police constables despite receiving appointment letters. As soon as the road was blocked, they started protesting DC South Akash Magharia 8 came to the scene to talk to the protesters He told the protesters that there was an epidemic in the state In this situation it is not possible to gather in this way He also assured to look into the demands of the protesters

According to the protesters, 181 out of more than 6,000 job seekers got 8 jobs The rest are not able to join the job even after waiting for eight months The job seekers also demanded written assurance from DC South

In a few phases, the police tried to convince protesters but did not work in it. In the end, police gave five minutes to move to the protesters. After the protesters were firm in their position, the large number of police forces disperse the stick and dispersed protesters. Protesters sitting on the street were dragged away by hand Police strikes with a section of protesters. Some protesters were also charged with sticks The protesters move away to take a strict attitude. Several job seekers were detained and taken to a prison van