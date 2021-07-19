West Bengal Weather: Weather is changing from Wednesday! Heavy rains are forecast in these districts on Monday …

#Kolkata: A depression is going to form in the Bay of Bengal on 21st July. According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of this low pressure may change the weather in the middle of the week. Heavy rains are also forecast in the eastern Indian states. Heavy rains are also expected in Orissa from Wednesday. In this situation, the weather forecast for Monday said that the sky will be cloudy in Kolkata and surrounding districts. There are also forecasts of rain with a couple of thunderstorms.

However, the meteorological department said that despite the light rain, the amount of water vapor in the air is increasing. As a result, the discomfort caused by moisture will increase and the books will not decrease. As the time increases, the discomfort of the general public will increase due to the heat and sweat. However, rain can bring relief. However, the rainfall may gradually increase from Monday to Tuesday and then in Kolkata and adjoining areas. The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday was 36.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature was 29 degrees Celsius. Which is three degrees higher than normal. The amount of water vapor in the air is 69 percent.

However, heavy rains are expected in several districts of North Bengal. The highest rainfall is expected in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar. There may also be good rains in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. There will be moderate rains in Malda and North and South Dinajpur. However, South Bengal will not be left out. Districts like Murshidabad and Birbhum may receive light to moderate rainfall.

Incidentally, the seasonal axis is active over Sikkim and North Bengal. As a result, heavy rains are forecast in the next few days in the states of North Bengal, Sikkim and North-East India. Depression will form in the north-west Bay of Bengal on July 21. As a result, heavy rains are forecast in Orissa. Rain will also increase in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand from the middle of next week. Heavy rains are also forecast in the eastern and central Indian states on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.