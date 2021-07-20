CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates Madhyamik Students | They could not pass the secondary examination due to the curse of Corona, but congratulations on the first victory.

#Kolkata: The first big test of life is over (Madhyamik Result). 100% of the students have passed on the basis of the marks obtained in the ninth class and the internal formative evaluation of the tenth class. This time the Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee greeted them all.

On Mamata Banerjee’s own Twitter handle, she wrote, “Congratulations to all the students who passed the secondary.” May you be more successful in life and may greater gains be added to your future.

Mamata Banerjee also greeted the parents of the students. “Congratulations to the students as well as their families, their teachers and all those who have helped them,” he wrote in the tweet.

This time there is no merit list for Madhyamike Madhyamike. Don’t fall. However, the students are behind in the evaluation system. 100% of the students have passed. According to the results this time, 69 students are in the first place. There are more than one hundred students in the ninth and tenth place. 90% of the students have passed the first section. The highest number of students is 696.