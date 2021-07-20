CM Mamata Banerjee sends message to martyr families before 21 July What message did Mamata give to the martyr’s family on the 21st of July next year? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: More than two and a half decades. Yet, when we talk about that day in 1993, tears still flow in the corners of our eyes! Agal does not mean the emotions of the mind. The Roy family of Kasbar Suin Ho Lane sinks into the darkness of depression.

Pradeep Roy, 35, died on July 21, 1993 in the General Assembly campaign of the Youth Congress. Even today, when the topic of that cursed day comes up, the sound is lost in the throat. Minti Roy, the wife of the late Pradeep Roy, lost her temper. Sometimes 27 years have passed. The Kasbar Roy family still cannot forget that cursed day.

Every year on July 21, when they meet Priya Mamta, they talk to her for two words and seek the comfort of losing relatives. But this time it is not possible in that cowardly situation. Virtual will be held on 21st July 2021. Will not meet with dear Mamta! The pain of not seeing another loved one in the midst of the pain of losing a loved one!

Deepar, daughter of Pradeep Roy, one of the 13 martyrs in the 1993 Mahakaran campaign, was eight years old at the time. Deepa, in her mid-thirties, was saying on Tuesday, ‘My father was everything in my life. At one point it seemed like it might all be over. Mamtadi stood like a shadow over the head of the family like a bot tree. Has taken the news in danger. He is guarded like a guardian. On this day of the year, I used to meet Mamta and talk! The wounds of losing relatives were covered with a little. This time it will not be possible.

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen came home on Monday and met him. The family of the martyr has taken the information. With the letter written by Mamata Banerjee, Roy handed over the sari, blue and white sari to the family every time. In her signed letter, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has expressed regret over not being seen this time. Apart from paying homage to the Roy family, Mamata Banerjee has also expressed hope that the biggest gathering next year will be Mother’s Day in memory of the martyrs.

