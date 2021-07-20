His phone has also been eavesdropped on, more sympathy after Pegasus incident, says Sudip – News18 Bangla

19 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: He has complained more than once in the past that the Modi government is monitoring his phone Trinamool MP Sudip Banerjee has claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s fears have intensified after the Pegasus scandal came to light. The Trinamool leader in the Lok Sabha claimed that the Chief Minister himself had informed him of this fear At the same time, the Chief Minister advised his party colleagues to be careful

Parliament was rocked on Monday after allegations surfaced that the central government had monitored about 300 numbers, including various opposition leaders, using Pegasus software. Even the phones of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee and the party’s political adviser Prashant Kishore may have been monitored, according to a report in The Wire. Sudip Banerjee said that the Trinamool leader had expressed her fears while talking to him on Monday night.

Sudip said, “Our fears have been echoed on the phone of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Chief Minister himself is fearing that He talked to me on the phone The Chief Minister also advised us to be careful while talking to him.

The Trinamool Congress is on the path of strong opposition in Parliament over the phone call. Trinamool MPs also protested outside the parliament building on the day Derek and Bryan, two MPs from the party, and Mahua Maitra said the Trinamool MPs would hold the parliament in abeyance until the government clarified its position.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Jha shiny office, Jago Bangla is changing! Ekushei new journey begins – News18 Bangla

47 mins ago admin

Video: Tomorrow is July 21! From Bengal to Vin Rajya, what message will Mamata give?

52 mins ago admin

Not to be seen in Dharmatala, Mamta’s gift reached the hand of Shahid’s wife – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

You may have missed

His phone has also been eavesdropped on, more sympathy after Pegasus incident, says Sudip – News18 Bangla

19 mins ago admin

Jha shiny office, Jago Bangla is changing! Ekushei new journey begins – News18 Bangla

47 mins ago admin

Video: Tomorrow is July 21! From Bengal to Vin Rajya, what message will Mamata give?

52 mins ago admin

Not to be seen in Dharmatala, Mamta’s gift reached the hand of Shahid’s wife – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

BJP MP back in social media posted in twitter after 12 days silence | After 12 days of silence, Babul is popular on social media! Who gave the message for? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin