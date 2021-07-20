His phone has also been eavesdropped on, more sympathy after Pegasus incident, says Sudip – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He has complained more than once in the past that the Modi government is monitoring his phone Trinamool MP Sudip Banerjee has claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s fears have intensified after the Pegasus scandal came to light. The Trinamool leader in the Lok Sabha claimed that the Chief Minister himself had informed him of this fear At the same time, the Chief Minister advised his party colleagues to be careful

Parliament was rocked on Monday after allegations surfaced that the central government had monitored about 300 numbers, including various opposition leaders, using Pegasus software. Even the phones of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee and the party’s political adviser Prashant Kishore may have been monitored, according to a report in The Wire. Sudip Banerjee said that the Trinamool leader had expressed her fears while talking to him on Monday night.

Sudip said, “Our fears have been echoed on the phone of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Chief Minister himself is fearing that He talked to me on the phone The Chief Minister also advised us to be careful while talking to him.

The Trinamool Congress is on the path of strong opposition in Parliament over the phone call. Trinamool MPs also protested outside the parliament building on the day Derek and Bryan, two MPs from the party, and Mahua Maitra said the Trinamool MPs would hold the parliament in abeyance until the government clarified its position.