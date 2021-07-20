Jha shiny office, Jago Bangla is changing! Ekushei new journey begins – News18 Bangla

6 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Jha shiny new office 7 Not only the office, but also the appearance of Trinamool mouthpiece Jago Bangla is changing radically Tomorrow, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the new office of Jago Bangla on July 21. In a few days, Jago Bangla’s office 7 will be up in this new office

Until now, the work of publishing Jago Bangla has been going on from the old office in central Calcutta A new office is also being set up at an address in central Kolkata

Not only office change, but also the look of Jago Bangla is changing radically Until now, political news was mainly in the mouthpiece of the Trinamool Besides, the writings of party leaders on various issues were also published Various developmental works of the state government were also promoted in the party mouthpiece

According to Trinamool sources, Jago Bangla will now have news and information on various topics like entertainment, sports, culture, travel as well as politics to reach more readers. The 7th edition of Jago Bangla will also be published

At present, the work of Jago Bangla is going on from the camp office The office will be shifted to the new office in a few days After the party’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections, work has begun to renovate the Trinamool headquarters. At the same time, the Trinamool leadership insisted on changing the form of the party’s mouthpiece

For so long, the readers of Jago Bangla were mostly grassroots activists and supporters This time, Jago Bangla is being sorted out to deliver the party mouthpiece outside this circle So that Jago Bangla can take place not only in the newspaper stands or grassroots party offices, but also in the minds of the people.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Not to be seen in Dharmatala, Mamta’s gift reached the hand of Shahid’s wife – News18 Bangla

45 mins ago admin

BJP MP back in social media posted in twitter after 12 days silence | After 12 days of silence, Babul is popular on social media! Who gave the message for? – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Party will observe shraddhanjali day in Kolkata And Delhi with protest rally | BJP’s ‘tribute’ to Trinamool’s ‘Martyr’s Day’? ‘Counter’ program on 21 July at Gerua camp too …– News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

You may have missed

Jha shiny office, Jago Bangla is changing! Ekushei new journey begins – News18 Bangla

6 mins ago admin

Not to be seen in Dharmatala, Mamta’s gift reached the hand of Shahid’s wife – News18 Bangla

45 mins ago admin

BJP MP back in social media posted in twitter after 12 days silence | After 12 days of silence, Babul is popular on social media! Who gave the message for? – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Party will observe shraddhanjali day in Kolkata And Delhi with protest rally | BJP’s ‘tribute’ to Trinamool’s ‘Martyr’s Day’? ‘Counter’ program on 21 July at Gerua camp too …– News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin

Preparations for Ekushey July are in full swing, this time Ekushey July is also in the state of Modi Yogi

6 hours ago admin