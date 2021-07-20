Party will observe shraddhanjali day in Kolkata And Delhi with protest rally | BJP’s ‘tribute’ to Trinamool’s ‘Martyr’s Day’? ‘Counter’ program on 21 July at Gerua camp too …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool’s (TMC) ‘Martyr’s Day’ is replaced by BJP’s ‘Martyr’s Day’. The Gerua Shibir (Bengal BJP) took a new program on the 21st of July this year. The Badal session of Parliament is currently underway in Delhi. Many MPs are there. Delhi BJP state president and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh is also in Delhi. Under his leadership, Tribute Day will be celebrated at Rajghat in Delhi on Wednesday. BJP workers and supporters will also pay homage at various places in the state. State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya told a press conference on Tuesday.

The Trinamool Congress celebrates Martyrs’ Remembrance Day on 21st July every year in memory of the Trinamool workers who were martyred in 1996. This year was no exception. Not only that, keeping in mind the Lok Sabha 2024, the Trinamool (TMC) is working to spread this year’s Martyr’s Day to other states outside West Bengal. They have already started organizing Martyrs’ Day celebrations in Tripura and Delhi. It will also be celebrated in several other states.

Meanwhile, the BJP has already taken a big step. It is learned that while the Trinamool is dreaming of celebrating Martyrs’ Day in different states of the country with the upcoming Lok Sabha in mind, the BJP will take to the streets on the same day. State politics is already in full swing with post-election violence. Gerua Shibir is going to take to the streets on July 21 to protest the post-election violence. The procession from Rajghat will be led by BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh.

On the other hand, a protest procession will be organized in Kolkata in the same way. The procession will be led by Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari. The BJP has said that while the Trinamool will pay homage to the martyrs on July 21, the BJP will start its march from 11:30 pm.

Banners and posters from the BJP will be used to protest against post-election violence across the state, including Kolkata. Already, the BJP has spoken out against the ruling party in all other cases, starting with the assembly. The National Human Rights Commission has also come to the state. There is no doubt that the Trinamool Congress is quite uncomfortable with their report. Needless to say, the procession on Martyr’s Day will only increase the discomfort of the ruling party.