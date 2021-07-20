Secondary examination results published, pass rate 100 percent – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The test was not due to Corona. The results were published in Madhyamik. Since there was no test, 100 percent of the students passed the medium. The highest number of examinees is 696. 69 candidates got 696 marks in this year’s secondary examination, said Kalyanmoy Bandyopadhyay, president of the Board of Secondary Education. If they don’t like the result, the students will be able to sit for the exam again. The board will send the results to the schools today. Admit card will also be sent. The News18 Bangla website will be the first to announce the results from 10 am. Students log in / parents log in to know their results – https://bengali.news18.com/.

The data says that this time 42 thousand 855 students got marks above ninety percent. About 1 lakh 60 thousand candidates got 80 percent to 63 percent marks. More than 6 lakh students got marks above 80 percent.

This time the medium is being evaluated without examination. The board will deliver the marksheet admit card certificate of the secondary candidates to the school on Tuesday. Note that this time no merit list is being published officially. This decision is due to the Corona situation.



