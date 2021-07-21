‘Big fight ahead, the whole of India is watching,’ said Saini in a special message on July 21 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: With Corona in mind, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to virtually celebrate Martyrs’ Day on July 21. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will deliver the virtual message. On this day, for the first time, he will speak at the all-India level. On the occasion of July 21, other members of the party also paid homage to Martyrs’ Day through social media posts. Actress Saayoni Ghosh joined the grassroots before the election. On the occasion of July 21, the Trinamool youth leader posted a video on her Facebook.

Saini remembers the martyrs of July 21 through video. He bowed to the Trinamool Congress workers and youth workers and left a message. Saini says, “Today is July 21 and we remember this day in a special way. Because on this day, the story of self-sacrifice was written by 13 heroic martyrs in 1993, which is an inspiration to each of us in the days to come.”

Saini said in the video that the Youth Trinamool Congress has been working in various parts of the state with relief, blood donation camps, ambulance arrangements and delivery of oxygen. Today’s message of 21 July is very significant. Because discussions are going on in the political arena that Mamata Banerjee will be the main face in the anti-Modi alliance. The Trinamool Congress is targeting 21 of these 24.

In this context, Saini says, “We know that there is a better fight this time, where the whole of India is looking at us with the way we have been able to eliminate an evil force from Bengal. The fight is much bigger.” Mamata Banerjee will speak at 26 noon today. Saini said he is also waiting to hear this virtual statement.