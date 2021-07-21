Gandhigiri on Martyr’s Day! Madan Mitra drove Toto

#Kolkata: July 21. Mamata Banerjee will take the stage, the whole state is in full swing. Before that, however, Madan Mitra made a noise in the net world as usual. This time he was seen driving Toto in the area. Madan Mitra, a Trinamool Gandhian MLA, told the people that he was volunteering to pay homage to the memory of the martyrs in protest of the petrol price hike.

Madan Mitra said, “There is only one name in India. We are also hoisting flags in our area. Before that, we are serving different people, delivering them to different places free of cost. This is our protest against petrol and diesel price hike. And we want to pay homage to the martyrs. The Kamarhati Trinamool Congress is offering this voluntary service to get people to their destinations for free. “

He witnessed that day on July 21. Madan Mitra was also at the forefront of a procession led by Mamata Banerjee in 1993 when police opened fire on the Mahakaran operation. Then saw many ups and downs. He had to be removed from the chamber of politics for various reasons. But his respect for Mamata Banerjee was unwavering. Madan Mitra has gradually reached the circle of politics again holding her hand.

And the age of social media has given another dimension to his popularity. Whatever Madan Mitra does is viral. Even the Trinamool leader spoke openly about his popularity. Today, even on the day of Martyr’s Day, he did not die.