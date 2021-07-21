If you want to know politics, you don’t need ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Mamata advises Modi – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: People’s love can be found only by working Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘Mann Ki Baat’. At the same time, he claims, there is no need to talk about the mind just to give political knowledge

In her July 21 speech, Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Corona situation, the economy, inflation and unemployment. In this context, the Prime Minister spoke about the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program The Chief Minister said, ‘Roshni Chand se hota hai, Sitaro se nehi’ Mohabbat kam se hota hai Modiji, man ki baat kahane se nahi It’s okay if the mind talks about human work But if it is only to impart knowledge to the political parties, then we have learned a lot There is no need Let the students study, let the youth work, let the women live with dignity Give back the respect due to Dalits, minorities, political parties.

The Chief Minister has sharply attacked the central government on various issues like daily necessities, cooking gas, petrol-diesel price hike, state of the industry.

Apart from attacking the Center, the Chief Minister highlighted various successful projects of the state government including Kanyashree, free rations, student credit cards to the leaders of the Opposition at the All India level. He claimed that if the anti-BJP alliance came to power at the Center, people would get free rations, education and health services.