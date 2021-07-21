If you want to know politics, you don’t need ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Mamata advises Modi – News18 Bangla

12 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: People’s love can be found only by working Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘Mann Ki Baat’. At the same time, he claims, there is no need to talk about the mind just to give political knowledge

In her July 21 speech, Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Corona situation, the economy, inflation and unemployment. In this context, the Prime Minister spoke about the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program The Chief Minister said, ‘Roshni Chand se hota hai, Sitaro se nehi’ Mohabbat kam se hota hai Modiji, man ki baat kahane se nahi It’s okay if the mind talks about human work But if it is only to impart knowledge to the political parties, then we have learned a lot There is no need Let the students study, let the youth work, let the women live with dignity Give back the respect due to Dalits, minorities, political parties.

The Chief Minister has sharply attacked the central government on various issues like daily necessities, cooking gas, petrol-diesel price hike, state of the industry.

Apart from attacking the Center, the Chief Minister highlighted various successful projects of the state government including Kanyashree, free rations, student credit cards to the leaders of the Opposition at the All India level. He claimed that if the anti-BJP alliance came to power at the Center, people would get free rations, education and health services.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Something would have been earned from the crowd on July 21! So this time the traders of Dharmatala area are upset – News18 Bangla

23 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee requests for Supreme court intervention in phone tapping issue Supreme Court to file self-motivated case for phone eavesdropping, plea Mamata – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

TMC Martyrs Day Mamata Banerjee claims that West Bengal model is the future model for the country not Gujarat rc, Mamata Banerjee on Bengal Model:

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

You may have missed

If you want to know politics, you don’t need ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Mamata advises Modi – News18 Bangla

12 mins ago admin

Something would have been earned from the crowd on July 21! So this time the traders of Dharmatala area are upset – News18 Bangla

23 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee requests for Supreme court intervention in phone tapping issue Supreme Court to file self-motivated case for phone eavesdropping, plea Mamata – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

TMC Martyrs Day Mamata Banerjee claims that West Bengal model is the future model for the country not Gujarat rc, Mamata Banerjee on Bengal Model:

2 hours ago admin

‘Gaddars are talking about phone tapping again’, Shuvendu targets Mamata without naming names – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin